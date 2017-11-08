Here’s Everything to Know About the Kevin Spacey Allegations

Ever since Star Trek actor and Broadway veteran Anthony Rapp came forward about Kevin Spacey last week, Spacey’s world has been turned on its head. One accusation of sexual assault is enough to marr a public image; but a week after Rapp revealed that Spacey acted inappropriately toward him when Rapp was just 14 years old, Spacey is now dealing with at least eight separate allegations against him.

The fallout against Spacey has been swift and harsh; Netflix first announced that the current House of Cards season would be its last, then when accusations against its star actor continued, it announced production of the show was suspended — and effectively fired the 58-year-old actor from the Emmy-winning show.

Read on to see all the sexual assault and harassment claims made against Spacey.

Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct

On Sunday, Oct. 29, Rapp said in a report published by Buzzfeed that Spacey invited him to a party in his Manhattan apartment in 1986 — when Rapp was just a teenager. Rapp quickly found himself alone in Spacey’s bedroom.

“My memory was that I thought, Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,” Rapp said.

He alleges that Spacey picked him up “like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me,” Rapp continued.

“He was trying to seduce me,” the actor said.

Spacey apologized to Rapp in a statement, saying he was “beyond horrified to hear this story.” He also used the situation to come out as openly gay.

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” the (now-former) House of Cards actor said. “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy.”

“As those closest to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women,” he continued. “I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

In the days that followed, many other men came forward accusing Spacey of similar behavior, pointing out that the night Rapp described was not an isolated drunken incident.

Filmmaker Tony Montana says Spacey groped him

Documentary filmmaker Tony Montana was the next man to come forward, claiming that Spacey groped him in the Coronet Pub in Los Angeles in 2003, when Montana was in his 30s.

“He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package,” he told Radar.

He said that Spacey, who was drunk at the time, said the lewd act “designated ownership.”

Montana says he paid for his drink and headed for the restroom, where Spacey followed him.

“I backed him out the door and I pushed him,” Montana said. “One of his friends was in line and I said, ‘It’s time to take your boy home.’ “

Robert Cavazos says Spacey’s behavior was ‘common’

Mexican actor Robert Cavazos wrote that Spacey used his position as the artistic director the Old Vic Theatre to sexually harass young men looking for career advice for 12 years.

Cavazos wrote on Facebook that he had “a couple of unpleasant encounters with Spacey that were on the edge of being considered assault.”

“In fact, if I was a woman, I probably wouldn’t have doubted in identifying them as such, but I guess the lack of a direct or aggressive action led me to justify the incident as ‘one of those things,’” he wrote.

“There are many of us who have a ‘Kevin Spacey story.’ It seems like you only needed to be a man under 30 for him to feel free to touch us. It was so common that it turned into a [very bad] joke amongst us,” he continued.

Cavazos continued, writing that Spacey would ask young actors to meet with him to “talk about their career. “When they got to the theater, he had a beautifully lit picnic ready on stage with champagne,” he wrote. “Each story varies in how far the picnic went, but the pattern was the same. It was more common to find Spacey at the bar of his theater, cornering whoever caught his attention. That’s what happened to me the second encounter. I never let anything happen, but know of a few who were too scared to stop him.”

Although the Old Vic Theatre released a statement saying it was “deeply dismayed” by the allegations against Spacey, and opened a confidential tip line for employees and associates of the theatre to file complaints, later reports said that the theater was aware of (and ignored) Spacey’s inappropriate behavior.

Anonymous man says Spacey began sexual relationship with him at age 14

An anonymous 48-year-old man told New York Magazine that he was in a sexual relationship with Spacey at age 14. The man says he considers Spacey a “pedophile.”

The man said Spacey’s sexual behavior toward him turned into Spacey trying to have sex with him. “I always have said, ‘He tried to rape me,’” the man told New York. “I told him I didn’t want that, he went again to do it, I told him no, he went again and pushed harder and grabbed me and pushed harder. I don’t know how I would see that as anything besides an attempted rape, which I was able to thwart.”

Anonymous bartender accuses Spacey of sexual assault

BBC reported last week that Scotland Yard is investigating a 2008 sexual assault claim surrounding Spacey. A 23-year-old bartender claims that he woke up to Spacey performing a sex act on him at the star’s London home.

Upon waking and finding Spacey performing unwanted sexual acts on him, the alleged victim fled after Spacey warned him not to tell anyone what had happened.

‘House of Cards’ employees allege sexual assault, harassment

Employees from Netflix’s series House of Cards allege that Spacey made the environment on set “toxic”, and one employee accused him of sexual assault.

A former production assistant claims that Spacey placed his hand on him, and said the contact was not consensual. Spacey later cornered the assistant in his trailer and made inappropriate contact.

Eight HOC employees who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity for fear of “professional repercussions for speaking out,” described Spacey’s behavior as “predatory.”

Harry Dreyfuss alleges that Spacey groped him

Harry Dreyfuss, the son of Richard Dreyfuss, alleged that Spacey groped him when he was 18 years old while helping his father, Richard, rehearse for a play at Spacey’s London home.

Spacey put his hand on Dreyfuss’ thigh and it stayed there for awhile. Later, he tried to send signals to Spacey to stay away from his thigh, but at one point he “slid his hand between my right hand and my right leg.”

“Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimeter by centimeter, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch. My mind went blank,” Dreyfuss wrote.

Three men told ‘Buzzfeed’ of more misconduct activity

Three men came forward in a report published by Buzzfeed: Journalist Justin Dawes, an anonymous journalist, and Mark Ebenhoch a military advisor who worked on 1995’s Outbreak.

Dawes described a “sleazy and manipulative” Spacey who invited Dawes over when he was 16 years old. He claims Spacey played him gay porn and made him a cocktail.

An anonymous journalist also told Buzzfeed that Spacey groped him after an interview at the Old Vic Theatre in London when the journalist was in his early 20s. He said they went to a club after the interview, where Spacey groped him repeatedly.

Ebenhoch said that Spacey had a group of male assistants who stayed near the actor’s trailer, which was considered a “harem” to others on set. One day, an assistant asked Ebenhoch to “engaged in a sexual act.” Ebenhoch refused and acted as if he was completely disgusted because he didn’t want anyone to learn he is gay. “As a military adviser the last thing you’d want anyone to know is that you were gay,” Ebenhoch said. He then tried to avoid Spacey during production.

The fallout

Whether House of Cards will continue without Spacey remains to be seen. Some fans want to see his character killed off the show while others think his character should be recast.

Netflix also announced that it would not go forward with the Gore Vandal biopic starring Spacey.

Sony still plans on moving forward with another new Spacey movie, All the Money in the World, but announced that plans for an Oscar campaign have been scrapped.

