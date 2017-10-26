Kevin Sorbo Alleges Sexual Harassment by Gianni Versace

Actor Kevin Sorbo claimed on Adam Carolla’s podcast Tuesday that he was sexually harassed by the late fashion designer Gianni Versace, alleging the harassment occurred when Sorbo was working as a model in the ’90s.

Sorbo and Carolla were discussing the sexual assault allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein when Sorbo said he had his own story, telling Carolla he had begun to be invited to dinner parties with Versace, and on one occasion, no one else was there.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: George H.W. Bush Apologizes After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

“All of a sudden, his hand goes up my leg,” Sorbo recalled. “[I told him], ‘Dude, you know I’m straight?’”

“This is why I like you. You’re not a girly man. You are a man’s man,” Sorbo quoted Versace as replying.

Sorbo says the designer continued, “In life, you must f— everything. You must do the dog, and the cat, and the boy, and the girl.”

The actor says he told Versace they were leading different lifestyles, with Versace responding that he wanted to “build a bridge” between the pair.

More: Anna Faris Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed on a Movie Set by Male Director

“The bridge was never built, and I never got the campaign,” Sorbo said. “I got four free dinners.”

Sorbo told The Hollywood Reporter that he and the designer remained friends. Versace was killed in 1997 when he was fatally shot at his Miami home.

“He booked me for his fashion shows but I never got his campaign, but I knew the game, just like I know the game of Hollywood,” Sorbo said. “Casting couches have always been around. I don’t play that game, nor do I care to.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com