Kevin Samuels, YouTube Star Famous for Controversial Relationship Advice, Dead at 57

Rumors about the death of popular and controversial relationship expert Kevin Samuels' passing have been confirmed. His mother confirmed the news to NBC News on Friday after rumors of his death began circulating on social media Thursday night. His mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, hasn't released details of his death but says she heard of the news via social media and was outraged as a result. "That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," she told NBC News. "All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."

According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to an apartment on Thursday morning "regarding a person injured." By the time police arrived, first responders were performing CPR on Samuels. Other outlets report that Samuels met a woman Wednesday night, took her back to his home, and in the morning he complained of chest pain. The woman, who says she's a nurse, tried to help him before he collapsed on top of her, prompting her to call 911.

Samuels was transported to Piedmont Hospital where he later died. An autopsy and a cause and manner of death are pending.

He gained notoriety through his YouTube channel, where he shared relationship advice dating back to at least 2015. Since then, he amassed a YouTube following of 1.4 million followers.

Some of his most controversial statements include saying unmarried women over 35 are "leftovers." "If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman," Samuels said in the video. "You are what is left. Men know that there is something likely wrong with you." He also told women they seek out high-value men when they are merely average. Recently, he appeared in a rap video with Future.

Samuels' channel has more than 839 videos published. Many of which received hundreds of thousands of views, despite the criticism.

He told Vlad TV that he was an only child from his mother. Samuels also said he was previously married.