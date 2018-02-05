Kevin Hart Drops F-Bomb on Live Super Bowl Broadcast

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed victory over the New England Patriots Sunday night during Super Bowl LII, and plenty of famous fans were there to cheer the team on to their first-ever Super Bowl win. One of those fans was Kevin Hart, whose post-game excitement led to a few memorable moments that were caught on camera.

Who else caught a drunk Kevin Hart on NFL Network? pic.twitter.com/JXGv9cKbEn — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 5, 2018

After the win, Hart interrupted a post-game interview on the NFL Network, dropping the f-bomb on live television.

“You know what Philadelphia is a great city,” he said at one point. “I hope this is an example of what we can do. We gave a f—.”

After realizing what he had said, the comedian was ejected from the broadcast, although no one seemed too upset about the moment. The announcers even seemed amused as they looked on as Hart left.

Hart also had a bit of a blunder as the Eagles were accepting the Vince Lombardi Trophy when he appeared to attempt to join the team on stage, although he was quickly stopped by a security guard.

The comedian then began to argue with the official, though due to the pair’s height difference, Hart wasn’t likely to advance his point.

Security: “Sorry Kevin Hart, you gotta be at least 5-feet tall to get on stage” pic.twitter.com/VHymAX2AgK — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 5, 2018

Hart’s celebrations were only the first of many for Eagles fans, who partied well into the night in the streets of Philadelphia, toppling traffic lights, setting things on fire and smashing windows. After all, it was the team’s first title in franchise history in a city known for its fanbase, so a celebration was imminent.

The nail-biter of a game saw the Eagles and Patriots trade points throughout, keeping things close as both teams did their best to come out on top. In the end, the Eagles pulled through, giving their city a reason to get rowdy.

