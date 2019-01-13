Kevin Hart Responds to R. Kelly Controversy: ‘This Is Past Perverted’

Kevin Hart shared his thoughts on the R. Kelly controversy.

The comedian — whose new film The Upside premiered in the midst of his own Oscars hosting controversy — sat down with Andy Cohen on Wednesday for his radio show and talked about the singer, whose behavior has become the topic of conversation since the premiere of Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly.

“It’s sad. What you realize is that you’re looking a real damaged individual. This is past perverted… this is some other s—. I think because of that, it should be eye-opening to those around,” he said during the show, as first reported by Just Jared.

“It’s very easy to go ‘F— R. Kelly, this is ridiculous’… take that energy off of that and put that s— into your household. Make sure this is the time you embrace your household, your family, your loved ones, and just make sure that you’re talking to these kids, man. You don’t want this to be your child.”

Hart’s comments come as celebrities and other industry people have spoken out against Kelly ever since the premiere of the series. Lady Gaga recently apologized for collaborating with the singer on “Do What U Want (With My Body)” before removing it from all streaming sites.

“I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously,” Gaga wrote. “What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible. As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the songs and video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life.”

“The song is called ‘Do What U Want (With My Body)’, I think it is clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time,” she continued. “If I could go back and have a talk with my younger self I’d tell her to go through the therapy I have since then, so that I could understand the confused post-traumatic state that I was in — or if therapy was not available to me or anyone in my situation — to seek help, and speak as openly and honestly as possible about what we’ve been through.”

Hart is also in the middle of a press tour for his new movie, as well as on an “Apology tour” of sorts after his previous homophobic comments led to controversy causing him to step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars.

Despite some interviews where he said he would consider returning and hosting the awards show after the controversy, the Oscars announced they will be going hostless.

The Oscars will air Sunday Feb. 24 on ABC.