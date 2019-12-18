Kevin Hart Opens up About Oscars, Cheating Scandal in Trailer for New Netflix Documentary Series

Kevin Hart is keeping it real with his fans. In his upcoming Netflix series called Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, he’s discussing his controversial past between his cheating scandal, as well as, the Oscar hosting incident. It’s been a crazy year for Hart between his ups and downs, from his new movie Jumanji: Next Level hitting theaters recently, his car accident in the summer and him being booted out of the Oscars hosting position due to some controversial tweets that he sent out years prior.

“Let’s just stop it right here,” the 40-year-old comedian said a the beginning of the teaser. “Because before people judge and go, ‘Kevin Hart’s a d—khead, he’s an a—hole,’ I want you to understand that there’s a lot that you don’t know.”

The trailer reveals a sneak peek into the six-part documentary series, which is anticipated to release Dec. 27. Hart will discuss the past few years, even allowing his wife Eniko Parrish to speak her feelings.

“You publicly humiliated me,” Parrish says in the video clip. “I kept saying, ‘How the f—k did you let that happen?”

Parrish was pregnant during the time of the scandal in 2017. At the time, an extortionist claimed to have video footage that was of “sexually provocative” status of the comedian cheating on his wife. However, after he was caught cheating in Las Vegas, he did apologize to not only his wife, but his kids as well.

“I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” Hart admitted. “And in doing that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologized to — that would be my wife and kids.”

He also addresses when he refused to step down as MC for the evening as the 2019 host but eventually did after being publicly scrutinized after his homophobic tweets.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s…this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted in 2018. “I’m sorry that I hurt people… I’m evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

As for what fans can expect from the documentary series, are ups and downs, “the good the bad and the ugly.”

“The goal is to grow & to improve & become the best version of yourself possible. This Documentary will give you guys an unbelievably close look into my life in a way that I have never shown before,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “This is my story…the good the bad and the ugly!!!!”