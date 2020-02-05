Kevin Hart Car Crash Sees No Lawsuits Filed

In September 2019, Kevin Hart was involved in a near-fatal car crash that many expected to result in legal action. According to TMZ, no action has been taken, and Hart has not filed a lawsuit in regards to the crash and he has not been sued. In addition, sources say that no money has been exchanged as part of a settlement. Everyone involved in the crash has three years to file a lawsuit.

Hart was in the front passenger seat of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Malibu in early September when the car veered off Mulholland Highway and crashed into a wooden fence before rolling and landing in a ditch. The car was being driven by Jared S. Black, and Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was in the back seat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Both Black and Broxterman were trapped in the car and had to be removed by responders. Black, who was not under the influence, was also taken to the hospital. Hart suffered three spinal fractures and was hospitalized for 10 days before being released to undergo physical therapy and is on his way to a full recovery.

In October, Hart gave a statement addressing the crash, sharing the message with E! News via his attorney: “I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” he said.

According to the crash report, the car was reportedly “not outfitted to carry rear seat passengers” as Hart had replaced the backseats with plastic storage boxes. The report also states that none of the three passengers were wearing seat belts, and police say that even if the belts were being worn, it was in an improper fashion. Black was reportedly at fault for the crash and reportedly “gunned the engine and lost control,” which caused the car to spin and crash through an embankment.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, Hart shared that he views his current situation as a “resurrection.”

“That’s the best way for me to put it,” he said. “I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better. Sometimes you’re not going to get it when you’re supposed to get it. But when it comes and that light bulb goes off, holy f—.”

The actor added that his time in the hospital helped him to come to an important realization.

“It all boiled down to four walls. And in the space of those four walls was my wife and my brother, my kids and my friends, all on rotation,” he recalled. “And I got a chance to think about what matters, and it’s not fame. It’s not money. It’s not jewelry, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships. You know, the people that were helping me get up and out of the bed. The biggest realization came from something somebody told me. ‘You can’t be married to your career and date your family.’ That blew me the f— away.”

Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Getty