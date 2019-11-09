Kevin Hart Looks Well as He Steps out to Dinner With Wife Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart’s recovery from his serious car accident in September seems to be going well. The Jumanji star was spotting hitting the town on Friday night with his wife, Eniko Parrish. The two went out to dinner at Mr. Chow in Los Angeles, where paparazzi snapped several photos of the couple.

According to TMZ, the choice of restaurant was no accident. It is apparently one of a handful of spots in the area where paparazzi always camp out, so Hart knew he would be photographed there.

The 40-year-old actor had to undergo several surgeries following the accident that left him with three fractures in his back. He lived in a rehab facility after the surgery, but is now recovering back at home. He still must do intense physical therapy, however.

“Kevin still receives physical therapy. He works very hard. It’s obvious that his determination has helped him tremendously,” a source told PEOPLE. “He doesn’t drive himself yet though and instead has a driver.”

Hart didn’t publicly discuss the accident for several months, but finally opened up about it in an Instagram video last month.

“After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof,” Hart said in the video. “I’m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I’m thankful for all of your love and support.”

“So don’t take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised,” he added. “More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here. The road to being a bigger and better version of me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

His attorney Andrew Brettler says Hart won’t fully return to work until sometime next year, but he has been doing some press for the upcoming release of Jumanji: The Next Level. In October, he participated in a marketing campaign for the film, and co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover worked reduced schedules so Hart could be a part of the press tour.