Kevin Federline Throws Britney Spears-Themed Party in Las Vegas

Kevin Federline is celebrating his 40th birthday tonight with a party at the Crazy Horse III gentlemen’s club Saturday night in Las Vegas. But Federline’s choice in the theme for the party might raise a few eyebrows for fans of his ex-wife Britney Spears.

The Blast reports Federline is heading to the club with a 15-person entourage with bottle service set up at the V.I.P. area. The theme for the event is CASH, namely the money Federline wants Spears to cough up as he negotiates for more money in her child support checks now that her career is back on the upswing.

Reports of Federline wanting more money out of Spears first popped up back in February when The Blast reported Ferderline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan reached out Spears’ legal team. Following their marriage from 2004-07, the two settled on a deal where Spears would cut Federline a $20,000 child support check for their two sons Jayden and Sean. That number was based off how much Spears was making at the time, when she was still dealing with mental issues and had not put out an album in several years.

Since then Spears has made a monumental comeback, putting out four more albums and reportedly raking in $15 million annually off her residency in Las Vegas.

Spears initially ignored Federline’s request for negotiation, which prompted Federline to reach out to her father, Jamie Spears. But that turned out to be a fruitless endeavor as well.

A report from Us Weekly then came out on Wednesday, saying that Spears had indeed offered to update the terms of their settlement and increase her child support payment, but was “flatly rejected” by Federline.

“Jamie and Britney Spears sent a response to Kevin’s request for an increase to his child support payments to his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan. Kevin has flatly rejected it,” a source said. “Kevin truly wanted to try and settle the child support payment increase without getting the courts involved out of respect for Britney, and of course, their two sons.”

The Blast reports that Federline is now using Saturday night’s party to make a statement that he can do whatever he wants with his money.

“In fact, he plans on using the infamous strip club money gun to rain down a storm of singles on the dancers … just to spite Britney, her dad and their entire team which he feels is not taking him seriously,” The Blast wrote.

Meanwhile, Spears doesn’t seem to be all that bothered by the drama. She took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her toned figure after a workout.