Kendra Wilkinson Rings in 33rd Birthday With Her ‘Sexy Side’

Kendra Wilkinson is closing the door on 32 and embracing her “sexy side” at 33. The former Playboy model reflected on her life in a steamy Instagram post showing off her curves in a white one-piece swimsuit.

In the mirror selfie, she strikes a pose in the slinky one-piece and vows to get back in touch with her saucy personality now that she’s split with her husband of almost nine years, Hank Baskett.

“I see you 33. Time to celebrate this beautiful life I have and created. Time to enter a new year with a new mind set. Time to shut the door on anything holding me down n run towards the top of my life with the people who truly love and care about me n want to see me there,” Wilkinson wrote in the lengthy caption.

“My kids are on my back n i will forever carry them and their best interest but guess what haters? Time to find Kendra’s sexy side again n explore new ventures. Let’s have some fun,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #kdubturns33.

Wilkinson’s turning of the page on the divorce chapter of her life comes a few days after she announced she was “done” tweeting about Baskett following a brutal social media spat earlier this month.

“I am done tweeting about hank out of respect for my kids. Love will always win and he’s a great guy… we will all be fine after this hurdle is over,” she wrote last Wednesday alongside a kissy faced emoji.

Previously, publicly Wilkinson accused Baskett of filming and blaming her for past infidelities. Earlier this month, she live-tweeted an argument she and her estranged husband were having amid what previously appeared to be an amicable divorce.

“Why is Hank recording me right now,” Wilkinson wrote. “Please tell him to leave me alone and stop.”

She also claimed that Baskett blamed her for the end of his career as a football player as well as for an alleged infidelity he committed while she was pregnant in 2014. He retired from the NFL in 2011.

“He’s blaming me for his football career ending,” she wrote. “He’s blaming me for cheating on me while pregnant. I’m minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me. I’m trying to get out my house fast. I’m beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger.”

She also returned to Twitter to say she initially “felt threatened” by Baskett’s actions.

“I tried so hard,” she wrote. “I did everything by the book and loved and I get s— on. I’m so sorry for [you] all to feel awkward [right] now. When I was being recorded I felt threatened. Have a good day.”

After deleting the tweet storm, she released a public apology to Baskett.

“I want to apologize publicly to Hank,” Wilkinson wrote in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “I was the reason your football career ended. I regret doing that to [you,] and I hope [you] learn to forgive me one day. I loved [you] and was always your number one fan.”

“I was 24 when I got married,” she continued. “Now I’m 33. I made a lot of mistakes through those young years, and I’m sorry for making [you] feel the way I did. All I ever wanted was family because I never had a solid one, but me being immature was the reason I couldn’t give [you] more.”