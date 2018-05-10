Kendra Wilkinson Is Focusing on Her ‘Mental, Emotional and Physical Well Being’ After Divorce Filing

Kendra Wilkinson is focusing on taking care of herself after filing for divorce from husband Hank Baskett in April.

One month after splitting from her husband-of-eight-years, 32-year-old Kendra on Top star Kendra Wilkinson is letting fans know that not only is she doing well, but that she is taking time to focus on her “mental, emotional n physical well being.”

On Tuesday, the former Playboy model took to Instagram with a series of selfies showing off her new brunette locks to update fans on how she is doing following her split from Basket. “Just posting random selfies and saying hello to u all,” she wrote.

“Been trying to take care of myself lately. My mental, emotional n physical well being. Kids come first at all time but mama needs some fun rt now,” added Wilkinson. “I need a little kick in the a–. SOS.”

In the first photo of the set of four, the mom of two is seen sans makeup and looking into the camera. The following two images show Wilkinson looking away from the camera with her hair down, and the third photo, a black and white image, shows the 32-year-old resting her face in her palm.

On Friday, April 6, Wilkinson confirmed that after nearly nine years of marriage, she and Baskett had chosen to file for divorce. “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she said at the time.

“I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

She continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again…I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

Baskett responded to the filings with divorce filings of his own, which suggest an amicable breakup. The court documents reportedly reflect identical filings on both parts, with both parties involved citing irreconcilable differences and listing Jan. 1, 2018 as the date of separation.

Since the split, the two have been spotted together attending their 3-year-old daughter Alijah’s soccer games. Wilkinson has also taken in some live music and quality girl time, traveling from Indio, California for the Stagecoach Country Music Festival with her squad — Jessica Hall and Jasmine Dustin.

She had previously revealed that she was “getting back to being Kdub” by finding support in friends.