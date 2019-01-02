Kendall and Kylie Jenner Spend New Year’s Eve With Drake Despite Kanye West Feud

There might be trouble brewing in the Kardashian-Jenner clan after New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner — along with their respective beaus, Travis Scott and Ben Simmons — rang in the new year at rapper Drake‘s New Year’s Eve party in Los Angeles just hours after Kanye West dissed Drake once again.

The 23-year-old model and her point guard boyfriend were pictured outside Delilah, where Drake hosted a black-tie gathering to celebrate mod selection champagne.

The two were photographed with the cosmetics guru and her baby’s father, sneaking in and out of the party through a back door.

They weren’t the only famous guests at the party. Other star sightings included Diddy, Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Idris Elba, Kate Beckinsale, Niall Horan, Kaia Gerber, Tinashe, Winnie Harlow and LeBron James.

The soirée came after West took to Twitter to complain about Drake following West’s wife, Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

“Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram? This person is not [Drake’s] friend,” West tweeted on Dec. 31 in a message that has since been deleted. “I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my f—ing wife on Instagram.”

“I feel a public apology in order,” he added in another tweet.

West seemed to make an about-face on New Year’s Day, completely changing his tune in another tweet.

“I love Drake 2019 we will heal all,” he wrote.

Maybe his sisters-in-law appealed to him after they attended Drake’s party?

On Tuesday, West was also feeling generous toward a subject he’d heavily supported in the past before recently backtracking on: President Trump.

The rapper took to Twitter to declare “Trump all day,” adding, “just so in 2019 you know where I stand.”

“Blacks are 90% Democrats That sounds like control to me,” he tweeted. “They will not program me.”

This follows tweets he made in October where he said he was “distancing himself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”