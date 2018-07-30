Kendall Jenner Has ‘Really Special Connection’ With Niece Stormi

Kendall Jenner says she is the “cool aunt” when it comes to Stormi Webster, her newborn niece from her sister Kylie.

Jenner is the only member of the Kardashian – Jenner brood not to have a baby of her own at this point. At 22 years old, she is an aunt many times over. This year, she got the extra special treat of seeing her younger sister, Kylie, give birth to a baby girl, marking the first time she is in the same age group as a new mom. This weekend, she admitted this makes their bond all the more special.

“I love all of my nieces and nephews — I like that I can give them back,” Jenner joked on Sunday, speaking to PEOPLE at a charity event. “But I do feel … a really special connection to Stormi.”

Jenner and Kylie — who is 20 years old — are the only children from their mom, Kris’s marriage to Caitlyn Jenner. Their older sisters have quite a few years on them. The closest one in age is Khloe Kardashian, who is 33 — more than a decade older than Kendall.

“I don’t know if it’s that Kylie is my little sister, but I was hanging out with her the other day at lunch, and we were just sitting, and [Stormi] was just so comfortable with me, and it made me so happy,” Jenner told reporters.

While she feels more like an aunt than ever before, Jenner said that she is “still young,” and not ready for a baby of her own just yet.

“I still have years that I want to spend for myself for a little while, but more power to [Kylie], man, she is built for this, she is an incredible mom,” Jenner said. “There are parts of me that go in and out of [wanting a baby], but I am so okay right now just to live my life. Maybe I’ll have a kid in a couple of years… “

Her mother, Kris Jenner, was also at the event, and pointed out that there is no “right” time to become a mother.

“You’ve got time,” she said. “I had a baby at your age, 22, and I had a baby at 41. So pick a number.”

Jenner discussed this very same topic back in April, while shooting the cover of Vogue. She told reporters at the time that Stormi was an extra-special niece because Kylie is her “best friend.”

“We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I,” she explained. “So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”

As the second-youngest member of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family, Jenner has more than enough to keep her busy without throwing a baby into the mix. She travels frequently in her capacity as a fashion model, attending events around the globe and strutting catwalks along the way. Last year, she was listed as the World’s Highest-Paid Model in a list published by Forbes, pulling in a total of $109.5 million from her fashion work alone.