Kendall Jenner Admits Birth of Niece Stormi Was ‘Different’ for Her

Kendall Jenner may be an aunt almost nine times over, but the birth of sister Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi has been a completely different experience.

The 22-year-old model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member opened up about welcoming her new niece in February for Vogue’s April edition, admitting it’s “different” seeing Kylie become a mom than it has been with her other siblings.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” Kendall explained.

“We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I,” she added. “So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”

And while the birth of Stormi — who was born to Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1 — has strengthened the sisters’ bond, Kendall doesn’t plan on starting a family of her own anytime soon.

“I am ready to wait,” she told Vogue. “I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.”

But just because she’s not yet shopping for onesies and diaper bags, Kendall isn’t letting her maternal instinct go to waste.

As best friend Taco Bennett told Vogue, “She’s like my second mom — she’s my club mom. Whenever I get drunk she takes care of me.”

Kendall added, “My friends make fun of me and call me Mama Ken because I literally take control of every situation. I guess I’m a control freak. Do you know how many times I’ve taken care of my drunk friends?”

Also during the Vogue interview, Kendall opened up about rumors of her sexuality.

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?!” she told the magazine. “I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”

But she understands the speculation: “Also, I know I have kind of a . . . male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide,” she said. “I would never hide something like that.”

