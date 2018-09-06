Kendall Jenner Rips Caitlyn Jenner for Turning Back on Family

Kendall Jenner is usually the one standing up for Caitlyn Jenner — but this time she was the one doing the criticizing.

A source told Page Six that the 22-year-old supermodel was seen “ripping Caitlyn Jenner a new one” during an argument at Nobu Malibu, where the two were spotted out for a casual dinner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They were arguing…It was more Kendall ripping Caitlyn a new one for ‘always turning her back on the family’ after they’ve been so good to her,” the source said.

When contacted by the news outlet, a representative for Kendall Jenner reportedly called the allegation is “absolutely untrue” while a representative for Caitlyn, who has been on the outs with the Kardashian/Jenner family ever since releasing her memoir, did not immediately return a request for a comment.

Last week on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall was defending Caitlyn when the rest of the family didn’t want to invite her to their mom, Kris Jenner‘s, annual Christmas party.

During the episode, Kris told her daughter Kourtney Kardashian that despite Kourtney’s wishes, she was going to invite Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick to the bash.

“You can’t just have him come to a party for 10 years as part of our family,” Kris said. “He’s still part of our family.”

At that moment, Kendall interjected, “What about my dad?”

“Scott’s never done anything mean or said anything negative, so that’s different,” Kim Kardashian responded.

“Is that actually a joke?” Kendall clapped back. “They’ve both done f—ed up things in different ways.”

Kris stood by her decision: “Nobody who’s coming would even know how to respond to her because of all th—”

But Kendall interjected once more: “So the f— what? Why are we worried about anyone else? Even if she doesn’t come, it’s nice to hav—”

“Oh, she would come,” Kris interrupted, to which Kendall responded, “The same way you feel bad for Scott not getting invited, you don’t feel bad for my dad not being invited?”

Kris protested that she had “a relationship” with Disick that made it different than with her estranged ex-husband.

“Oh, you didn’t have a relationship with my dad for 25 years?” Kendall hit back with.

It was then that Kim defended Kris, saying, “I’m with Mom on this. She shouldn’t have to invite anyone she doesn’t want to spend her time with.”

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner — has been estranged from Kris Jenner and her Kardashian daughters — Kourtney, Kim and Khloe — due in part to things she wrote about Kris in her tell-all memoir. She still reportedly has relationships with her biological daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, but it seems from Page Six‘s report that even those can hit snags every once in a while.