Kendall Jenner Feeling ‘Moody’ After Hospitalization

Kendall Jenner is still feeling a bit down after being hospitalized during Oscars weekend.

The 22-year-old was hospitalized shortly before her red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party Sunday evening due to a reaction she had to a vitamin IV drip.

But while she was released from Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in time to pose on the red carpet, she might still be feeling the effects of her health problem.

“Moody [as f—],” the model captioned a grainy selfie of what appears to be her mean mugging in bed.

Despite the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality’s mood, mom Kris Jenner said she’s recovering quite well from what ailed her this weekend.

“She’s feeling good,” Kris told reporters on Wednesday at the grand opening party for Dr. Paul Nassif’s Nassif MD Medical Spa in Beverly Hills, reports PEOPLE.

“She just had a little issue with a vitamin thing she took,” added Kris, 62. “I think she had some kind of a reaction, but she was great the next night. She looked great at the party! She had a good time.”

And she did look great! The supermodel turned heads on the red carpet during the star-studded Oscars party Sunday evening, wearing a plunging black Redemption mini dress and emerald drop earrings.

It may have been her desire to look her best for the event that led to the reaction. Vitamin IV drips have become pretty popular among celebrities, with medical centers such as The IV Doc popping up in 20 cities from Los Angeles to London. The vitamin-packed intravenous treatments allegedly provide beauty benefits such as fighting acne, weight loss and hair growth.

“The primary benefit of treatments can be summed up in one word — balance, ” IV Doc CEO and board-certified physician Adam Nadelson told PEOPLE earlier this week. “Our bodies are constantly striving to find peak physical and hormonal balance and our customized vitamin cocktails provide a streamlined path to achieve that. Our treatments provide immediate hydration and are supplemented with specific vitamin combinations to ensure you reach a perfectly balanced state.”

Although Nadelson did not treat Kendall, he added that “like any medical treatment, there are always risks,” but negative reactions are “extremely rare.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner