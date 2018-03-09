Kris Jenner Says Kendall Is Feeling ‘Great’ Days After Hospitalization

Kendall Jenner is recovering after she was hospitalized shortly before her red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party Sunday evening due to a reaction she had to a vitamin IV drip.

“She’s feeling good,” Kendall’s mom Kris Jenner told reporters on Wednesday at the grand opening party for Dr. Paul Nassif’s Nassif MD Medical Spa in Beverly Hills, reports PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She just had a little issue with a vitamin thing she took,” added Kris, 62. “I think she had some kind of a reaction, but she was great the next night. She looked great at the party! She had a good time.”

The Blast originally reported that the 22-year-old model briefly checked into Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last weekend, only to be treated for her reaction and released soon after.

But PEOPLE has reported that she may have also been dealing with complications from anxiety, which she has been open about on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and in the media.

“I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” she said in January’s issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

“Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity,” she explained.

Sunday, the supermodel looked amazing on the red carpet during the star-studded Oscars party, wearing a plunging black Redemption mini dress and emerald drop earrings.

Vitamin IV drips have become pretty popular among celebrities, with medical centers such as The IV Doc popping up in 20 cities from Los Angeles to London. The vitamin-packed intravenous treatments allegedly provide beauty benefits such as fighting acne, weight loss and hair growth.

“The primary benefit of treatments can be summed up in one word — balance, ” IV Doc CEO and board-certified physician Adam Nadelson told PEOPLE earlier this week. “Our bodies are constantly striving to find peak physical and hormonal balance and our customized vitamin cocktails provide a streamlined path to achieve that. Our treatments provide immediate hydration and are supplemented with specific vitamin combinations to ensure you reach a perfectly balanced state.”

Although Nadelson did not treat the model, he added that “like any medical treatment, there are always risks,” but negative reactions are “extremely rare.”

Photo credit: Getty / Victor Boyko