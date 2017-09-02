Kendall Jenner Stuns in Flowery Lingerie Photo

Kendall Jenner has shared a gorgeous new modeling photo to Instagram, and it shows the young member of the Kardashian clan surrounded by flowers while wearing lingerie.

In the photo, Jenner is seen wearing a sheer blue lingerie set, while lying in what appears to be some type of bathtub.

She’s also surrounded by a number of beautiful flowers, and some of them are in the tub with her.

It’s been several months since Jenner‘s controversial Pepsi ad debuted and now the reality TV personality is finally breaking her silence about it on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

As reported by The Daily Mail, in a sneak peek from the upcoming 14th season, Jenner said to sister Kim Kardashian, “It feels like my life is over.”

“You made a mistake,” Kardashian replied.

In a recent interview, Kardashian opened up about the difference between what people saw of Jenner publicly and what she was like in private during the massive controversy.

“We’re not perfect, but you see these things in the media, like Kendall and her Pepsi ad, where I see her at home crying. But in the media she looks another way because she’s not addressing it,” Kardashian said.

“I’m the most private one. If there’s a moment I don’t want anyone to hear, I talk to myself or talk to someone in another room,” Jenner chimed in.

Kardashian, however, strongly encouraged her younger sister to speak up about this particular situation, saying, “I’m just like, ‘This is wrong. You need to speak up.’ [Kendall] was like, ‘I don’t ever want to show that footage of me crying.’ She was trying to not make excuses or be dramatic, but that was what she was going through at the time.”