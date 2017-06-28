Kendall Jenner Flaunts Leopard Print Briefs In Mirror Selfie

Taking to Instagram today, Kendall Jenner shared a flaunting photo of herself in a pair of leopard print underwear.

rest of 2017 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Posing casually in a mirror, Kendall snapped the selfie while also wearing tight, white button up blouse.

She’s also, if you look closely, holding what appears to be an empty wine glass.

The photo also noticeably shows off quite a bit of Kendall’s legs, which is very likely on purpose.

In another pic shared to her Instagram account, Kendall swapped the formal top and leopard print briefs for a matching plaid swimsuit and white crop-top.

This particular pic of her lounging outside seems to have been a prime opportunity for her to show off her toned tummy.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Recently, Kendall and her close friend Cara Delevingne hit up New York City’s Museum of Sex.

Sharing to Cara’s Instagram, the girls bounced around on large inflatables that are designed and shaped to resemble breasts.

More specifically, Delevingne hopped around on the breast inflatables while Jenner filmed. They looked to be having a great time.

While her busy modeling, fashion designing, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians schedules keep her pretty busy, Kendall has recently made some time for a little acting.

Next year she’ll appear in Ocean’s Eight, the all-female cast spin-off of the Ocean’s 11 series that stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, and Sarah Paulson.

She joins the cameo ranks alongside big sis Kim Kardashian, as well as Zayn Malik, Katie Holmes, Olivia Munn, Hailey Baldwin, Carl Reiner, and Serena Williams.

