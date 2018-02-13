Kendall Jenner Confused for Kylie With Plumped Lip at New York Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner is all dolled up for New York Fashion Week, and her plumped lips had some fans mistaking her for her younger sister, Kylie.

The confusion began with a picture posted on Instagram by Jen Atkin, a celebrity hair stylist who works with all the Kardashian sisters. The photo shows Kendall Jenner glowing with carefully applied make-up in Manhattan, but fans zeroed in on her lips.

The reality star’s lips were noticeably larger than usual, prompting comparisons to Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kylie famously got a lip augmentation done in 2015, when the young reality star was just 17 years old.

The controversy and publicity surrounding Kylie Jenner’s lips was too great to hide from, so the young entrepenuer created a cosmetics brand capitalizing on it. Her Kylie Cosmetics lip kits are now one of the hottest items on the market.

As far as anyone knows, Kendall Jenner has never followed suit and gotten the procedure done, but Atkin’s photo is raising some questions. Some fans truly couldn’t believe the picture wasn’t Kylie herself.

One commenter simply asked, “Kylie?” while another noted, “It’s like Kylie’s lips on Kendall.”

“OMFG I really thought it was kendall,” said another confused fan, who had somehow become convinced that it was, in fact Kylie.

Kylie isn’t at New York Fashion Week because she’s at home raising her newborn daughter. Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1 after months of secrecy. Jenner released a short documentary-style video to take fans thorugh her pregnancy, which she chose to keep private for her health.