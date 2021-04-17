Kelly Ripa Sparks Conversation With Throwback Swimsuit Photo

✖

Mark Consules might have a second career as a photographer, based on the incredible throwback photo Kelly Ripa shared on her Instagram page on Thursday. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a photo her husband took during a trip to the Bahamas in 2018, complete with ominous clouds behind her. The photo earned over 200 comments from fans and more than 22,000 likes from her followers.

"[TBT] 2018 - ignores approaching storm [Bahamas]," Ripa, 50, wrote in the caption. She also tagged Consuelos, crediting him with the photo. In the picture, Ripa can be seen wearing a one-piece swimsuit, looking away from the camera. The Riverdale actor, 50, and Ripa have been married since 1996 and are parents to Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

Among the many Ripa fans to comment on the post was her former All My Children co-star, Dondre T. Whitfield. "Of course you did. You are a storm yourself," he wrote. Ripa replied with three laughing emojis. "Hurricane Kelly," Holly Robinson Pete added. "A th-dorm is always brewing," makeup artist Kristofer Buckle joked.

Others asked about Ripa's swimsuit, with one fan even getting a response from Ripa. "Gorgeous!... I have a question, with a long torso do you have trouble finding one-piece suits?! If so, do you have a go-to shop?!" the fan asked. "I always buy a size or two larger. For the length," Ripa explained. "It’s roomy in the bust, but they’re always roomy in the bust."

"Beautiful! You are always the best-dressed woman on morning TV! I had to let you know," another fan chimed in. "What a great photo you took Kelly," one fan from The Bahamas wrote. "I love everything about this pic!!" another fan commented.

Ripa loves sharing throwback photos on her Instagram page, giving fans an intimate look at her family life. However, her photos usually focus on her relationship with Consuelos. Whenever she shares photos of her children, she makes sure they approve. Earlier this month, she shared a fun Easter throwback photo from 2012, only because Lola "approved" the picture.

In a recent Glamour interview, Ripa explained that Michael asked her not to share anything about his life. "I was not allowed to discuss anything," she explained. "I could not talk about his life, his grades, even though they were great. I couldn’t talk about school. I wasn’t allowed to show his prom picture on TV, even though I may have, as long as I got the girl’s permission from her parents." Ripa felt it would be "very unfair" to use her platform to talk about anyone who did not want to be discussed, especially including her children. "I'm always very mindful of that being the boundary," she said.