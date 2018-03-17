Kelly Ripa Shames Troll Insulting Her Appearance With Solid Clap Back

Kelly Ripa admits she loves an opportunity to clap back at internet trolls who attack her, and was lucky enough to put her passion on full display with a recent Instagram video.

Posting from the Live With Kelly and Ryan account, Ripa promoted that her husband Mark Consuelos would be running the Instagram account for the CW show Riverdale on March 7. She also took the time to go after some insulting comments for a good laugh.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I like trolling. I love trolling a troll, it is my favorite thing to do,” Ripa said.

She began to read a few comments, providing her own responses.

“You have too much makeup on, it makes you look like a wax figure” one read. “I say, ‘Oh no no no, I have way more makeup on than a wax figure. I know because I have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds and she doesn’t wear this much makeup. But she didn’t get to go to the Academy Awards, did she?”

But Ripa wasn’t finished. The television personality spotted a mean comment on the video for that post of her reading the mean tweet from user Paula Maccani, which read “Her head looks to big for her tiny body.”

Noticing the grammar mistake, Ripa responded “to is spelled too FYI.”

Ripa teamed up with Conseulos to smack down a troll earlier this week for calling him out for his height.

“[Flashback Friday] 2008 That other time we got fancy,” Ripa wrote as the two posed in front of the Lincoln Center in a throwback post.

One commenter wrote, “Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are.”

The two were quick to clap back, much to the delight of their fans.

“@samanthaap143 please tell me how it is I can try to look taller,” Consuelos wrote. “I’m dying to know.”

“He’s tall where it counts babe,” Ripa retorted.

Ripa also got the chance to call out The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. mere days after this season’s controversial finale live on her show.

“I want to understand everything. Your thought process. What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you [Lauren]? What are you thinking? How did this happen? Were you as shady as you think you are now?” Ripa said, which caused Luyendyk to squirm in his seat.