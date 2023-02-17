Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Showed A Lot of Love in Message Before 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Exit

Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend, model Aubrey Paige, showered one of the busiest men in Hollywood with love on Valentine's Day before Seacrest announced he was leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan. Seacrest plans to leave Live this spring after working with Ripa for six years. Ripa's husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, will replace the American Idol host.

"Happy Valentine's Day mi amor," Paige wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime. Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you." She included a reel of memories from their time together.

On Wednesday, Paige, 25, shared more pictures of the roses and balloons Seacrest sent her on Valentine's Day. "Whether you spent the day with friends, family, a lover or filling your heart with self-love, I hope everyone had a beautiful Valentine's Day," Paige wrote. The couple has been dating since 2021.

Seacrest joined Live in 2017, meaning he had to split his time between his work in Los Angeles and New York City, where Live is filmed. By leaving Live, Seacrest, 48, can spend more time with Paige and focus on his West Coast projects. He will continue working with ABC as the host of American Idol and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest said during Thursday's episode. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together. I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew. We've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people, and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It's been a memorable ride and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."

Sources told Entertainment Tonight that Seacrest was thinking about leaving Live for years, especially after he suffered from exhaustion and burnout during the pandemic. It turns out that not even Ryan Seacrest can be in two places at once.

"In 2020, Ryan suffered from exhaustion and was burnt out and he's trying to avoid that from happening again," the source told ET. "Choosing Mark as Kelly's new co-host was easy. The network and Kelly wanted to avoid her and a new co-host not hitting it off. Mark and Kelly have hosted before and it's always gone well with fan reaction."

Consuelos has guest-hosted episodes of Live when Seacrest was unavailable in the past. He and Ripa have been married since 1996 and have three children. The two met while working on All My Children.