Kelly Ripa Reveals Daughter Lola Consuelos’ Stunning Prom Look

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ children are all grown up!

Just days after celebrating son Michael’s 21st birthday, the proud parents sent their 16-year-old daughter Lola off to prom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ripa posted a stunning photo of Lola with her prom date on her Instagram page on Friday.

“Prom night 2018,” Ripa wrote in the caption, adding five stars.

Lola wore a pastel purple Alice + Olivia satin evening gown, reports PEOPLE. The dress, has ruching on the side and a slit, and can be found at Neiman Marcus for $395. Their teenage daughter completed the look with matching purple sandals, a pendant necklace and her hair worn straight down.

While Ripa frequently shares photos of her husband and children during their younger days on Instagram, she rarely shares photos of her kids. In a Tonight Show appearance last year, Ripa said Lola rarely shows up because she wants to approve every post of hers that mom shares.

“It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her, ever,” Ripa told Jimmy Fallon. “Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?”

Ripa said Lola once got angry with her for posting an 8-year-old photo of her in a Halloween costume.

“She’s like, ‘You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!’ I was like, ‘You know what? I will take it down. I’ll take it down for you,’” Ripa recalled. “That was the end of the discussion. I was like, ‘I will take it down from Instagram.’”

Ripa and Lola still clash over her revealing Instagram photos. On May 31, Ripa shared a Boomerang video of herself riding an inflatable mechanical bull, which embarrassed her daughter. Ripa told the Live With Kelly and Ryan audience Lola sent a message saying it made her “extremely uncomfortable.”

“Then unfollow me,” Ripa jokingly told Lola.

Ripa did share an adorable photo of her family in May, including Consuelos and their three children. Their youngest is 15-year-old Joaquin.

“Got spoiled by my offspring and baby daddy. Thanks for the fancy brunch guys,” Ripa wrote on May 13.

Ripa and Consuelos, both 47, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in May with a yoga retreat. The two have been married since 1996 and met while they were both on the soap opera All My Children.

While Ripa is hosts her morning show with Ryan Seacrest, Consuelos now stars on Riverdale as Veronica Lodge’s father.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty