Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Photos of Son Joaquin Going to Prom in His Dad's Tuxedo

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are almost empty-nesters and they just sent their youngest off to his prom and documented every moment. Naturally, while prom is a big night for the students, it's also a big night for their parents as well as it's a sign that their kid is one step closer to college. In honor of their son, Joaquin's special night, he wore his father's tuxedo.

Both Ripa and Consuelos took to their Instagram accounts to share sweet photos of Joaquin and his beautiful date. Ripa captioned her post with, "Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa." Fellow on-air talent David Muir commented and said, "Wow. Beautiful. Both of them (our prom photos definitely did not look like this)," while Jenna Dewan wrote, "Omg. Kelly this is too cute!!! I'm not ready for my kids to grow up." Several other left red heart emojis including her husband.

Consuelos took to Instagram as well and shared a photo of the two and captioned it with, "It's Prom night.... Quino and his lovely date Melissa." Several others flooded the comment section as well, including Ripa who was the one who pointed out that their son was wearing Consuelos's tux. "In your tux and shoes no less!!"

Ripa and Consuelos are the parents to three children: Lola Consuelos, Michael Consuelos, and Joaquin. While Lola and Michael are already in college, Joaquin is next and has already committed to the University of Michigan and will be joining the wrestling team. The 18-year-old took to his Instagram page and made the announcement and wrote, "Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of his great program. Big thank you to @the_wrestling_coach, @buddylasta, @izzystylewrestling, and @seanbormet."

Ripa recently caused a frenzy online after she shared photos to her Instagram story of her co-host, Ryan Seacrest's feet. Ripa made a comment at how well-kept his feet look and was shocked when he revealed that he really doesn't do much to keep up with them, so she put them on her Instagram story. When he was questioned on TMZ Live on what he does to keep them so good looking, he said all he does is uses coconut oil and gets a pedicure every now and again, but not as often as people would think, which left jaws on the floor.