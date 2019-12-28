Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Instagram Troll Who Mocked Her Christmas Outfit

Kelly Ripa recently clapped back at an Instagram troll who mocked her Christmas outfit, and her fans are here for it! The daytime talk show host took to the social network to share a mirror selfie of her outfit, writing in the caption that though she is “not big on fashion selfies,” she was surprised to learn after living in their home for 11 years that their bedroom door has a full length mirror behind it. “Plus i like this outfit,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Dec 26, 2019 at 2:12pm PST

The photo prompted many responses, with one user criticizing the look by commenting with a thumbs down emoji. “Purple and red? Not my taste..to each their own,” they wrote. Ripa fired back her by explaining to the user, Sandy905 that “the top is gray.” She later asked jokingly, “Now do you approve?”

Many of Ripa’s fans have since chimed in, with one quipping: “OK boomer. You need to keep that attitude of to each their own about unsolicited opinions as well.”

“I think it looks beautiful and I don’t understand why people feel the need to comment how they don’t like something. Keep scrolling Sandy nobody asked you! Geez,” another added.

“It looked great no matter what colors!!! Some people or just funny!!!” another fan exclaimed.

Not everyone was thrilled with Ripa’s comeback, however, as one person defended her critic by saying, “She said to each their own, not that she didn’t approve. If you are going to post selfies of your outfits on social media you need thicker skin than that.”

The user, Sandy, eventually replied to Ripa: “Yes, absolutely…looked purple and wondered how you liked it as you are usually on point.”

Ahead of Christmas, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, spoke with Us Weekly about their holiday plans and how it is to navigate those with their children all grown up.

“As the kids are getting older … we know that these holidays are going to be almost coming up on the last we can all kind of dictate where they spend their holidays and [will] have to share that with their new families,” Consuelos told the outlet.

“In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you,” Ripa added, then going on to say, “The older [our kids] get, I think the more they realize how fortunate they’ve been all of their lives. I think the more involved in community service they are, the more the realization sort of hits home.”

Ripa and Consuelos share three children together: 22-year-old Michael, 18-year-old Lola, and 16-year-old son Joaquin.