Kelly Osbourne Gives Update on Brother Jack Following His Divorce

Kelly Osbourne gave an update on her brother Jack Osbourne, whose wife filed for divorce last month, in a new interview Saturday.

The 33-year-old Osbourne traveled to Austria this week for the Life Ball Celebration, which includes a ball to raise money for HIV and AIDS organizations. While there, Us Weekly asked her how her 32-year-old brother was doing after Lisa Stelly Osbourne filed for divorce on May 18.

“My brother’s amazing,” Osborne told Us Weekly.

Lisa filed for divorce less than three months after her third child with Jack, Minnie Theodora, was born. According to TMZ, she listed May 4 as the date of separation. She has also asked for spousal support and asked for Jack to pay her defense attorney.

Jack and Lisa married in October 2012 after four months of dating. They are also parents to daughters Pearl, 6, and Andy, 3.

Following the TMZ report, the couple posted a statement on Jack’s Instagram page.

“Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” Jack wrote. “So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

He continued, “We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything. We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love Jack and Lisa.”

InTouch Weekly later published photos of Jack with Kayti Edwards, the granddaughter of Julie Andrews. The two were seen at a hotel in Los Angeles on April 11.

On May 21, TMZ posted a video of the two together in Studio City with their children. Jack said they “pulled a page out of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s book,” referencing Paltrow’s “conscious uncoupling” phrase to describe her split from Martin.

Both Jack and Kelly were featured on The Osbournes with their parents, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne. Jack now hosts travel shows, including the History Channel’s Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour with his father.

Meanwhile, Kelly has appeared on Dancing With the Stars and hosted E!’s Fashion Police from 2010 to 2015. In her interview with Us Weekly, she said she is considering recording her first album since 2005’s Sleeping in the Nothing.

“You’re like the 100th person to ask me that and I’m, like, maybe I should?” she told the magazine.

