Kelly Clarkson Flaunts New Trim Figure Ahead of Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson is looking great ahead of her Billboard Music Awards hosting gig.

The Voice coach flaunted her newly trimmed figure at a promotional event in Los Angeles Thursday, sporting a black leather skirt and a black and white blouse tucked into her waist.

She highlighted her chiseled face with a slight smokey eye and a bright berry lip.

As previously reported, Clarkson will be hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Sunday on NBC.

One of the most celebrated singers in pop music, Clarkson has had 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart so far in her career. She rose to stardom after winning the first season of American Idol, and now serves as a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

“To prepare for hosting the Billboard Music Awards, I already have 20 costume changes planned,” Clarkson said in a statement published by PEOPLE. “I will be flying in like my girl Pink and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I’m just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I’ll go with that plan.”

NBC is reportedly ecstatic to have the singer on board for the awards show, as the network’s president of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, Paul Telegdy, told Page Six.

“Kelly Clarkson has long been a Billboard chart phenomenon and has a firsthand understanding of what matters most in music today,” Telegdy said. “Her enthusiasm for all genres of music and her innate sense of humor will make for a truly memorable night.”

Kendrick Lamar has a total of 15 nominations for this year’s ceremony. The rapper became the first musician to win a Pulitzer Prize in music for a genre other than classical or or jazz. However, many thought it was a travesty that Lamar didn’t win Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammys back in February. The Billboard Music Awards may be a chance to make up for that.

Tied with Lamar, both Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran hold 15 nominations each. Rapper Post Malone holds 13 nominations, and the band Imagine Dragons has 11.

The category of Top New Artist faces stiff competition, with nominees including 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Khalid and Kodak Black.

The Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are decided by long-term tracking of multiple factors, including fan engagement, sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social media engagement, according to the official website.