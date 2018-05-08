Katy Perry Takes Met Gala Theme to New Heights

Katy Perry to the Met Gala to new heights Monday night by showing up with a pair of wings.

The American Idol judge wore all gold, including a Versace chain-mail dress and thigh-high boots. According to Vogue, the feathered wings have a wingspan of six feet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably, Perry still had her blonde pixie cut, confirming that the long dark locks seen on Sunday night’s American Idol was just a wig.

In 2017, Perry told W Magazine everything was more fun with short hair.

“Everything is more fun with short hair! I can just get up and go. I feel so liberated with this hair now,” Perry said. “In general, I feel 360-degrees liberated—all around. Whether it’s politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually. I feel liberated from all the things that don’t serve me.”

Now that she is in her 30s, she has a new outlook on life.

“I’m surrendering and embracing my 30s,” Perry told W Magazine. “You couldn’t give me anything to go back to my 20s. To get to this place, I had to do some much-needed work on my heart, soul, mind, and body. Since doing that, a lot of beautiful things started to bloom again.”

Perry’s Met Gala costume kept in the theme of the night, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, which also opened an exhibit of the same name.

According to the New York Times, the exhibit includes 50 ecclesiastical garments on loan from the Vatican, as well as items from the Met’s own permanent collection related to Catholicism. The exhibit will also include a collection of 150 designer outfits inspired by Catholic images and style. It covers 68,000 square feet of space at the Met.

Here is how fans reacted to Perry’s angelic costume.

I love how her short hair really matched with her outfit! 🕊✨ — s t e p h e n 🍂 (@esteeven17) May 8, 2018

I know I just said it… but Katy Perry you are everything tonight!😍😍 pic.twitter.com/dzTwSq0vIa — Shane Deloury (@shanedell2) May 8, 2018

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty