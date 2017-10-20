The Scary Moment Katy Perry Gets Stuck Midair on Saturn Platform During Nashville Concert

What does Katy Perry do when she gets stuck on a Saturn platform midair during a concert? She crowd surfs, of course.

The 32-year-old singer’s love for outlandish and elaborate props backfired at her Witness show in Nashville when her Saturn platform got stuck in midair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She had just finished singing “Thinking of You” off her early One of the Boys album and was dressed in a matching crystal-clad gown and wig.

“This is the first time I’ve been stuck in space,” she said in fan-shot videos of the awkward experience.

More: Katy Perry Describes Her First Kiss in a Pretty Gross Way

The irony of her love for the extraterrestrial was not lost on Perry as she told fans, “I know I’m kind of a space cadet, but actually, this thing is stuck. What should I do? Should I tell some jokes, should I tell some stories, should I just sing another song? You’d better put your phones up, it’s a YouTube moment!”

She told fans that she could hear her production team in her ear making a “whole big deal” of the technical difficulty and teased the amused fans at Bridgestone Arena.

“‘This is not how the show is [supposed to be] going, and you love it,” she said.

When the platform finally began its descent, Perry realized she’d have to step into the crowd to safely dismount the faulty prop.

“I guess I’m just going to have to get down and walk amongst my people,” she said. “This is what you get for trying to bring out all of space to Nashville!”

At that, she jumped from Saturn onto a few adoring fans, where she crowd surfed for a moment before being guided back to stage by a member of her security team.

Later that night, she tweeted, “SMASHVILLE aka Nashville u were an INCREDIBLE time tonight! Thanks for teaching me how 2write a real song & sticking by me all these years!”

As for the rest of her show, fans will be happy to learn that it’s full of excitement and props like dancers, flamingo puppets, a floating cuboid, fireworks and the Super Bowl Halftime Show scene-stealer Left Shark.

Perry will take her next Witness: The Tour show to Missouri’s Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Sunday night.

The “Swish Swish” singer has been making headlines as a new judge for the ABC reboot of American Idol next to Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Up Next: Here’s Why ABC Picked Katy Perry as an ‘American Idol’ Judge

She told Entertainment Tonight that being single allows her to balance her world tour with Idol.

“I’m a bit younger in heart! I’m a bit more mature…single!” Perry said. “You know, when you’re single, you got a lot of time to yourself and a lot of energy, and I’m just finding a delicate balance.”

“And these guys are pulling a lot of the weight!” she added of her fellow Idol judges.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer