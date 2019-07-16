Katy Perry Spotted With New Long Hairdo, Gives off ‘Baywatch’ Vibes in Music Video Photos

When it comes to changing up her look, things are never really over for Katy Perry, who flaunted a brand new hairstyle during a beach photo shoot earlier this month. The “California Gurls” singer donned a bright red swimsuit and wet, long blonde locks as she posed for the camera on the Hawaii shoreline.

Katy Perry flaunts her incredible figure in a fiery red swimsuit to shoot new music video on the beach in Hawaii https://t.co/chYKu5XcZi — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 2, 2019

In the photos, captured by paparazzi and published by the Daily Mail, Perry, 34, looked tanned and toned in the red one-piece, cut high on the hips to show off her long legs. The Daily Mail reports that she was filming a new music video, although it remains unclear what project she was working on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Perry has made headlines this summer after releasing her single “Never Really Over” and reportedly ending her feud with Taylor Swift. Last month, Perry shared a photo of a plate of cookies, supposedly from Swift, with icing that read “Peace at last.” The location of Perry’s post was tagged as “Let’s Be Friends” and she captioned it, “Feels good [Taylor Swift]” along with an orange heart emoji.

Swift like the post and left 13 pink heart emojis in the comments section. Some fans theorized that the two superstars were collaborating on new music together — and they were ultimately proven right when Perry appeared in Swift’s star-studded music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” In Perry’s leg of the video, she dressed in the hamburger costume she wore to the Met Gala in May, while Swift dressed as a life-size order of French fries and the two fast-food items hugged it out.

Finally through the feud with Swift, Perry is preparing for a reported fall wedding with fiancé Orlando Bloom. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple, who got engaged on Valentine’s Day, have “begun planning their wedding” and are “having so much fun” planning the details of their special day.

“They are both so busy that they now set aside down time to plan all the personal details,” the source said. “They are both on the same page about making their wedding a little different. They want it to be modern and exciting.”

The insider teased one of the big differences for the ceremony will be the American Idol judge’s dress.

“She is leaning away from wearing white and her family is doing their best to encourage her to be more low-key, but that doesn’t seem to be her,” the source added. “This is Katy and Orlando’s day and they are going to create a special moment that best represents their style, which means a beautiful celebration of their love with the people they most care about.”

They added: “They are so ready to start their new life together. Their plan is to have close friends and family wedding in the fall, but are keeping many of their plans private.”