Katy Perry Performs Flexible Feat Ahead of New Year’s Eve Performance

Katy Perry is feeling flexible heading into the new year.

The pop star showed off her dope moves in a hilarious Instagram story while getting ready for her New Year’s Eve concert in Abu Dhabi.

Immersing herself in the local Bedouin culture, the American Idol judge showcased her dance moves, including a split, while clad in a sparkly jumper during a desert party.

While a belly dancer and local musicians set the scene, the Teenage Dream singer makes her way to the dance floor, where she does the splits before running off giggling.

“Don’t ask for a volunteer,” she captions the hilarious video.

The dancing diva has been busy during 2017, debuting her Witness album and then going on an international tour, making more than 100 stops on five continents. She’s also been filming for the upcoming reboot of American Idol, on which she serves as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“We all have our strengths and I think that we are a very diverse panel and I think we all can give a different perspective,” she said during an October interview with Universal Music Group. “Lionel tells a lot of incredible stories and people come in singing Whitney and Prince, and he’s like, ‘Oh, well, those are my homies.’ “

The ABC reboot of the reality singing competition will premiere Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. with a two-hour show.

Photo credit: Instagram / @katyperry, Getty/Harry Durrant)