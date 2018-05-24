Katy Perry Reveals New Hair Color for World Tour

Katy Perry is about to embark on the European leg of her Witness: The Tour, and the star decided to switch things up for the occasion, debuting a brand new hair color ahead of her show in Germany.

Stylist Rick Henry of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles shared the first snap of Perry’s new hue, which is a purple color similar to one the star has worn in the past.

“First show of the European Leg…. introducing Blueberry Crush,” Henry wrote.

The American Idol judge kept the same pixie cut she has been recently rocking, accessorizing with an earring bearing her initials and hot pink lipstick.

Henry has worked with the star for all of her tour looks, taking the star through nearly every hair color in the rainbow during their time together.

PEOPLE shares that the stylist used Joico’s Color Butter in Purple on Perry, applying the color to her hair for ten minutes before shampooing to give the singer a temporary hue that will last for up to ten shampoos.

Earlier this year, Henry gave Perry a millennial pink ‘do after the star wrapped the Asian leg of her tour, with Perry explaining that the color was inspired by the continent’s cherry blossoms.

“And that’s a wrap on the Asian leg of Witness The Tour!” she captioned a selfie debuting the color. “Fell in love with many different cherry blossoms from Tokyo to South Korea… so [Rick Henry LA] and I decided I should become one.”

This week, Perry wrapped up her stint as a judge on American Idol, getting personal during the show’s finale when she confirmed that she is not single.

The admission came during new Bachelorette Becca Kufrin’s appearance on the show, with Perry professing her love for Kufrin despite her taken status.

“Can I be in the running?” Perry asked as she got down on her knees to kiss the reality star’s hand.

“Yes, I’ll give you all my roses,” Kufrin responded as Perry quipped, “I’m not single, but I still like you.”

While Perry didn’t directly confirm that she is in a relationship with Bloom, it’s safe to assume the actor is the reason for her non-single status, as the couple has been spotted together multiple times over the past few months.

In April, the pair traveled to Vatican City where they met Pope Francis, seemingly confirming that their relationship was back on.

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com