Katy Perry, Lil Nas X Co-Headlining 'Shein Together' Pandemic Relief Benefit

Katy Perry and Lil Nas X are joining forces, along with a few other big named celebrities, to help raise relief funds from the pandemic. E-retailer Shein will host a four-hour digital event that will feature other big faces like Rita Ora, Doja Cat, Hailey Bieber and Yara Shahidi. Their efforts will go towards the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund that is powered by The United Nations Foundation.

"As a global brand, we know this crisis has affected all of our communities, consumers and their families and we couldn't stand by and not help," Shein co-founder Molly Miao said in a statement according to Rolling Stone. "In addition to our efforts in donating masks to those on the frontlines internationally, we wanted to also make sure our audience understands the importance of supporting this cause, which is why we came up with the idea to host SHEIN Together." The retailer has already committed $100,000 and has allowed their customers to help donate as well by making $10 #SHEINTogether shirts. People can tune in starting at 1 p.m. PT on May 9 by logging into the Shein phone app.

Since Americans, along with many other countries around the world, have been on lockdown and forced to quarantine inside of their homes, organizations, television networks and celebrities have made great efforts to try and entertain families at home while raising money for relief. But in April, the One World: Together at Home concert was held that was organized by Global Citizen, WHO and Lady Gaga. Late night television personalities including Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert joined in as the night's hosts, while networks like ABC, NBC and ViacomCBS all aired the musical special via their services.

While so many events have been geared towards raising money, there's already been $35 million raised to support relief efforts. So, the One World: Together at Home concert was solely focused on giving everyone a night off from the day-to-day stress and to just sit back and enjoy. "We want to raise the money before we go on air. When we do go on air, put your wallets away, your credit cards away and enjoy the show," Gaga announced. So instead of raising money during the show, they highlighted