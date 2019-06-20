Katy Perry Flashes Engagement Ring During Beverly Hills Outing

Katy Perry became engaged to Orlando Bloom in February, the actor proposing with a floral-inspired ring featuring a pink center stone surrounded by diamonds on a gold band.

On Wednesday, Perry was spotted wearing her ring while shopping in Beverly Hills, photos of which can be seen here.

The American Idol judge wore a pinstriped utility jumpsuit, black sunglasses and a black hat that read “Huge Fan” as she made her way to Gearys. She paired the look with gold hoop earrings, a coral Hermes Birkin bag, black Adidas sneakers and ankle socks featuring the IKEA logo.

Perry previously opened up about Bloom’s proposal on the Capital FM Breakfast Show, revealing that she had her suspicions from the start.

“It was Valentine’s Day and I had to work that day. I just remember meeting him at dinner in this place, this Italian restaurant. So I get there and he’s, like, clean shaven. He’s not wearing tennis shoes. And I’m like, ‘Ah s—, something is going down,” the singer recalled.

“We were ordering everything, and it was like, ‘Who is this person?!’” she continued. “He must have been so nervous. Actually, he was, he was going like this [breathes heavily].”

After dinner, Bloom led his future bride to a helicopter and proposed during a romantic ride.

“I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you’ve ever seen,” Perry shared.

“It’s like when Kanye [West] does that for Kim [Kardashian], you’re like, ‘Oh my God!’” she added.. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

“Anyways, it’s great. He’s great. I love him very much.”

The “Never Really Over” singer also discussed the moment during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February when she revealed that Bloom’s proposal didn’t go as smoothly as he’d hoped.

“He’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket, and it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne,” Perry revealed, though she added the proposal was ultimately “really sweet.”

Perry and Bloom were first linked in early 2016 and dated for around one your before splitting, rekindling their relationship in late 2017.

“They are the happiest couple. Just so excited about being engaged and planning a wedding,” a source told PEOPLE in April of the couple.

“They are secretive about details, but seem to want something smaller and intimate,” the source continued, adding, “They look forward to starting a family together as well.”

Photo Credit: Lester Cohen / Contributor, Getty