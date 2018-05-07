Katy Perry Debuts Long Dark Locks on ‘American Idol’

#KPNVideos | LINDÍSSIMA! Katy posando para fotógrafos antes de entrar ao vivo no American Idol pic.twitter.com/zCDnsSnYcZ — Katy Perry Notice (@katyperrynotice) May 7, 2018

New hair, who this? Katy Perry debuted her new — well, old — hairdo on American Idol Sunday, and fans can’t handle the return of her long, dark locks.

The pop singer has been rocking a platinum pixie cut for more than a year now, telling W in 2017 that the shorter hair made her feel free.

“Everything is more fun with short hair!” she said. “I can just get up and go. I feel so liberated with this hair now.”

And it wasn’t just her hair. She said at the time the change-up was due to feeling “360-degrees liberated…whether it’s politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually. I feel liberated from all the things that don’t serve me. I’m surrendering and embracing my 30s. You couldn’t give me anything to go back to my 20s.”

But Sunday, she returned back to the stage with a shoulder-length black curly wig, pairing it with a red dress with some serious ruffles.

Fans were thrilled to see her return to her more classic look.

Ahhh I love @katyperry’s hair on #AmericanIdol tonight 🙌 — Madison Brodsky (@MadisonBrodsky) May 7, 2018

Katy looks so good tonight don’t @ me #AmericanIdol — kindred (@haleyobsession) May 7, 2018

KATY LOOKS ANGELIC I CANT BREATHE #AmericanIdol — Cassidy🍓 (@kpismymommy) May 7, 2018

YAS Katy Perry lookin flee with the long black hair #AmericanIdol — Arianna (@foreverrarianna) May 7, 2018

When did Katy Perry become 2008 Katy Perry again? #AmericanIdol — For the Damaged Kota (@dakotaconway16) May 7, 2018

Katy rocking the black wig & my wig is GONE!! 😩😩😍 #AmericanIdol — Saint 🕊 (@BeyNavi) May 7, 2018

Omg Katy back with her original hair #americanidol black — PESKY.. (@grandmaking25) May 7, 2018

KATY WITH HER OLD HAIR!! #AmericanIdol — Nicole (@QueenNothing303) May 7, 2018

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC