Katy Perry Debuts Long Dark Locks on ‘American Idol’

New hair, who this? Katy Perry debuted her new — well, old — hairdo on American Idol Sunday, and fans can’t handle the return of her long, dark locks.

The pop singer has been rocking a platinum pixie cut for more than a year now, telling W in 2017 that the shorter hair made her feel free.

“Everything is more fun with short hair!” she said. “I can just get up and go. I feel so liberated with this hair now.”

And it wasn’t just her hair. She said at the time the change-up was due to feeling “360-degrees liberated…whether it’s politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually. I feel liberated from all the things that don’t serve me. I’m surrendering and embracing my 30s. You couldn’t give me anything to go back to my 20s.”

But Sunday, she returned back to the stage with a shoulder-length black curly wig, pairing it with a red dress with some serious ruffles.

Fans were thrilled to see her return to her more classic look.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC

