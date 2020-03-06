Katy Perry Admits She Was a ‘Bit Nervous’ Sharing Pregnancy Announcement With Music Video

Katy Perry is thanking her fans for being so supportive after she announced that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child together Wednesday night, admitting she was “a bit nervous” to reveal her baby news in the music video for her new song, “Never Worn White.” Taking to Twitter Friday, Perry wrote she had “never gotten this much love [and] support,” calling the overall experience “overwhelmingly lovely.”

love u guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I hv never gotten this much love n support, it’s overwhelmingly lovely. thank u 🥺♥️ #NeverWornWhite #babycat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 6, 2020

Perry broke the news that she and her husband-to-be would be parents this summer in the video for “Never Worn White,” a tender song about her relationship with Bloom.

“‘Cause I’ve never worn white/ But I wanna get it right/ Yeah, I really wanna try with you,” she sings in the video, which ends with a shot of Perry cradling her bump in a white gown. “No, I’ve never worn white/ But I’m standin’ here tonight/ ‘Cause I really wanna say, ‘I do.’”

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff on Thursday, the American Idol judge explained that this pregnancy was at a perfect time in her life with the British actor.

“Well, it wasn’t on accident,” she said of her pregnancy. “I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I’ve been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I’ve lived thus far, and I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this. And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that’s kind of how it happens, you know?”

“I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she added of breaking the news via song. “I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you.”

Perry added that in addition to giving birth physically this summer, she will be giving birth metaphorically to her long-awaited next album at the same time.

“I’m sure it will be an untraditional way, but look, I’m joining the force of working moms out there,” she said of continuing to work after having her baby. “And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn’t feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy.”

Photo credit: GORC/GC Images/Getty