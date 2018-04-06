Katie Holmes Spotted Going Makeup Free While in Chicago

Katie Holmes stepped out onto the streets of the Windy City sans makeup.

Actress Katie Holmes, 39, stepped out of the streets of Chicago Thursday morning bearing a fresh, makeup-free, face. The actress, who is in the city to film her new Fox series, which is currently without a name and in which she is set to play an FBI agent, donned a thick woolen sweater and a heavy black coat to keep her warm as she made her way towards a car outside of her hotel.

In February, it was announced that the Dawson’s Creek veteran will star in and executive-produce a Fox drama pilot about a controversial FBI agent.

The still-untitled potential series centers on Special Agent Hazel Otis, who is in the middle of a terrorism investigation when her affair with a high level general becomes public knowledge. As the world sees her as “the mistress,” she fights to rebuild her personal and professional lives.

Ilene Chaiken (Empire) and Melissa Scrivner Love (Person of Interest) will write the project and executive produce alongside Holmes, Judy Smith (Scandal) and Old Obst (The Mick).

In addition to playing Joey Potter on the beloved series Dawson’s Creek, Holmes has also worked on television roles in How I Met Your Mother, The Kennedys and Ray Donovan.

The new Fox series marks Holmes’ first lead role on broadcast television since the popular teen drama on The WB. This is the actress’ second pilot since she starred in ABC’s untitled Richard LaGravenese drama in 2014. That project did not move forward.

Although Holmes has been involved in low-key projects in recent years, she returned to a more public spotlight on Jan. 28 by appearing at the Grammys in New York.

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006-12, while he rose to prominence in the Church of Scientology. Following their split though, she’s kept a low profile. However, her budding relationship with actor/singer Jamie Foxx quickly became fodder for tabloids.

Rumors of the two being a couple have been going for several years, with the two only appearing in public together fairly recently. The two were recently spotted together at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy party back in January.

However, her main focus has continued to be raising her daughter Suri Cruise, so much so that she values it over her relationship with Foxx.

“She’s an amazing mom. She’ll choose her family over him any day,” the source told Us Weekly back on Jan. 3. “When they’re together it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own. It’s what works for them.

“Katie found happiness with Katie first,” the source said. “She’s worked her ass off since the divorce and she’s finally gotten to a place where she’s made a name for herself and can be her own person. She’s back to her old self and it’s great to watch.”