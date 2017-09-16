Kathy Griffin’s Sister Joyce Dies of Cancer

Kathy Griffin’s sister Joyce Griffin has died after her battle with cancer.

She had been fighting the undisclosed type of cancer with chemotherapy, but was not successful.

Griffin broke the news by sharing an emotional video of Joyce in the hospital. Some unnamed musicians came into her room and entertained her with a rendition of Patsy Cline’s “Walking After Midnight.” Joyce is shown in awe of the performance and cracking a huge smile.

“My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night,” Griffin wrote. “Check out this beautiful moment.”

At the end of the video, there are several photos of Joyce, then a slide of an animated beach.

“This is where she always wanted to be,” she wrote. “And now she’s having a Mai Tai on the beach in heaven.”

Griffin shaved her head earlier this year in order to raise awareness for her sister’s condition and drive donations for the American Cancer Society.

