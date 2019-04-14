Katherine Schwarzenegger Called out for Ignoring Half-Brother Joseph in National Siblings Day Post

When National Siblings Day arrived on Wednesday, Katherine Schwarzenegger marked the occasion by posting two throwback photos with her brothers Patrick and Christopher, and sister Christina. But the 29-year-old came under fire for not including her half-brother, Joseph Baena, in her post.

Schwarzenegger’s two photos showed the four children of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver in childhood, including one taken when Christopher, now 21, was a baby. “I LOVE THEM SO MUCH #NationalSiblingsDay,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption.

While some noted the post was cute, others called her out for not including Joseph, her father’s 21-year-old son with the family’s former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena. Arnold Schwarzenegger kept Joseph’s true relationship to the family a secret until 2011, the same year Shriver filed for divorce.

View this post on Instagram I LOVE THEM SO MUCH #nationalsiblingsday A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) on Apr 10, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

Among the many comments was one so harsh that Schwarzenegger replied.

“All hypocrites! They preach all this love, happiness, forgiveness, acceptance crap but yet thy never acknowledge their youngest brother,” one Instagram user wrote, notes The Daily Mail. “It’s not his fault, he didn’t ask to be born but he’s here. And if you notice Joseph always always likes all of their photos and follows them. But They always like most of Arnold’s photos except the ones with Joe in them.”

Schwarzenegger took the high road in her response, pointing out to the Instagram user that her bio says “God always.”

“Just wanted to remind you of God’s presence in all of our lives and even in yours as you come spreading hurtful words and judgement,” she wrote. “He does not judge you or any of us. I am praying for you and sending you love not because what you said is okay, but because I believe you need love to heal whatever is causing you to post comments like this. God bless you!”

Joseph showed there was no bad blood between him and Schwarzenegger though by liking her Instagram post.

Joseph has followed his father into bodybuilding, even posting photos on Instagram recreating Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous poses.

“He’s very serious about this whole thing. He wants to compete in one of the classic physique competitions,” Arnold recently told Extra. “I don’t think he wants to go through the extreme, but he wants to have the classic physique competition and he’s training very hard. He was in the gym, and I said, ‘Okay, now it’s shoulder training, arm training…let’s go do a little deadlift,’ because I believe in training for strength. I put in 455 [pounds], which he has never lifted before. 455 and he did two reps!”

As for Schwarzenegger, she is preparing to get married. She got engaged to actor Chris Pratt in January.

