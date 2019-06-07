Kate Spade’s Husband Remembers Her on 1st Anniversary of Her Death: ‘Heaven Is Lucky to Have You’

Just over one year after her tragic death, Kate Spade‘s husband Andy Spade is honoring her memory with an emotional tribute.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, one day after the anniversary of the designer’s death, Andy paid tribute to his late wife, revealing that he had planted a Christmas tree outside of the home he shares with their 14-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix.

Spade and her husband had met while attending Arizona State University and had co-founded Kate Spade New York in 1993 and married just a year later. The late fashion designer passed away on June 5, 2018 at the age of 55.

“Dear Katy, this tree is for you,” Andy’s post began. “Bea and [I] are planting it outside of our big window to keep your magical spirit and energy close to us everyday. It will bless our new home in California and radiate your essence 365 days a year. You were illumines and we feel your presence wherever we go.”

Andy went on to explain that he wanted to thank his late wife for “all of the wonderful gifts you gave me over the years.”

“For your beauty, intelligence and grace under pressure,” he wrote. “For your boundless generosity, unflappable honesty and kindness to all living things. For your strength, courage and conviction to your ideals. For your belief in me and so many others. For your infectious laughter and sharp wit.”

“There was never a dull moment with you,” he added. “Through the peaks and valleys and alleyways we serpentined through together you were always there. We grew up together, helped raise one another yet vowed to retain our innocence as best we could. You taught me that modesty is always the best policy, to see the good in everyone and to stand up for the crazy and less fortunate.”

“You hated hype and loved the humble. You called me out on my bullshit yet were non-judgmental,” he continued. “You talked straight and let me know when I was was being cynical or sarcastic.”

Andy went on to call his late wife “my best friend, my confidant, my partner in life, business and mischief. The ying to my yang and the zig to my zag.”

“We played ping pong with ideas,” he wrote. “You were and still are my Superwoman. I hope you know how many people you inspired through the example you set in the way you lived and the work you created.”

“You were and still are my favorite poem. I can’t tell you how grateful I am for all you have given me and so many others. May your bright, multicolored spirit shine down on us everyday.” he concluded. “Heaven is lucky to have you but please know you are truly missed by us still here on earth.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).