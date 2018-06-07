Son of Kate Spade Housekeeper Who Found Her Dead Speaks Out

Kate Spade was found dead on Tuesday in her New York apartment of an apparent suicide, with the late designer’s body discovered by a housekeeper.

The housekeeper in question reportedly considered Spade her “best friend,” according to her son, who spoke to Page Six on Wednesday.

Mark Roldan, 23, said that his mother is “shaken” after Spade’s death.

“My mom was one of the people that found her,” Roldan said. “She is a little shaken, especially with trauma such as this. It just really hit our family and I’m pretty sure the Spade family as well. It was just really shocking to find out her best friend Kate Spade and also a big influence in my life just passed.”

Roldan shared that he dreams of pursuing a career in fashion and that Spade had always encouraged him.

“She believed in my vision,” he said. “There would be times we would be in California — you know she brought me to Napa Valley and showed me: ‘This could all be yours if you do the same thing I did. Really push and push and push day in and day out.’”

In a video Roldan shared with the outlet, the 23-year-old can be seen bringing flowers to Spade for Mother’s Day, with the designer opening the door in her pajamas.

“Oh my God,” she said as Roldan appeared with a bouquet, quickly explaining her getup.

“I was like ‘It’s Mother’s Day, that’s why I’m in my pajamas,’” she said.

Spade was found in her Park Avenue home with a red scarf around her neck tied to a doorknob. Police confirmed to People that the designer was alone in her apartment when she passed away, despite previous reports that her husband had been there.

After the designer’s death, her husband, Andy Spade, also spoke to the media, releasing a statement to People in which he revealed that his wife had battled depression and anxiety.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already,” the statement read, referencing the couple’s only child, 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy,” Andy continued. “There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

