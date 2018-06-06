Kate Spade Housekeeper Who Found Her Dead Considered Designer ‘Best Friend’

The housekeeper who found Kate Spade‘s body after her apparent suicide considered the fashion icon her “best friend,” even going on vacations with her to Napa Valley, according to the employee’s son.

“My mom was one of the people that found her,” Mark Roldan told press. “She is a little shaken, especially with trauma such as this. It just really hit our family and I’m pretty sure the Spade family as well.”

“It was just really shocking to find out her best friend Kate Spade and also a big influence in my life just passed,” he added.

According to Page Six, Roldan is pursuing a career in fashion and said Spade was mentoring him.

“She believed in my vision,” he said. “There would be times we would be in California — you know she brought me to Napa Valley and showed me: ‘This could all be yours if you do the same thing I did. Really push and push and push day in and day out.’”

Roldan was so close to Spade, the outlet writes, he even bought her flowers for Mother’s Day in May, according to a video he shared.

“Oh my God,” Spade gasps as she answers her door in pajamas and Roldan hands her a bouquet.

Then the fashion maven makes an excuse for her casual get-up.

“I was like ‘It’s Mother’s Day, bitch…’” she says in what may be one of the last videos of her alive.

“It’s okay,” Roldan reassures her.

Roldan’s mother found Spade dead in her Manhattan apartment Tuesday morning of an apparent suicide. She is survived by husband Andy, brother of actor David Spade, and 13-year-old daughter Frances.

After new broke of Spade’s passing, her family released a statement: “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Spade’s contribution to the fashion industry is unmeasured. She was honored twice by the Council of Fashion Designers of America — once in 1996 as an emerging accessories designer to watch, and again in 1998 as the best accessories designer of the year. She did not attend the group’s annual gala and awards show on Monday night in Brooklyn.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).