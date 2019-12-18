Kate Middleton Reveals Meal Prince William Prepared to ‘Impress’ Her While Dating

While the royal family may be staffed with chefs galore, it doesn’t stop Prince William from cooking for his wife Kate Middleton from time-to-time! The royal couple joined baking expert Mary Berry for A Berry Royal Christmas on BBC that aired in the U.K. Monday evening, when Middleton revealed the fact that her husband still cooks for her, but use to quite a bit back in their college days when he was trying to “impress” her.

“He sometimes does, actually,” Middleton responded when asked if William ever cooks for her. “He’s very good at breakfast. In our university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that.”

The two met in 2001 during their freshman year at University of St. Andrews, which also happens to be Scotland’s oldest university. They spent a lot of their college years at pubs and the restaurant called Pizza Express. It helped that they were in a smaller town, which allowed for more privacy when it came to their relationship.

Both Middleton and William were making Roulade but they weren’t playing on the same team. They were in competition with one another. Both of them had to make one without professional help. In the meantime, William joked quite a bit with Berry as she stepped in to make sure he was doing it all himself, as she helped guide Middleton.

The mom of three also revealed that William’s family tradition is to open up Christmas presents on Christmas Eve, which she finds “lovely.” However, she and Berry were cut off from their conversation because William and his partner were wanted to know if they were done with their Roulade yet or not. When Mary cut both of them open, she said it was a “draw” as to who’s was better because both of them looked so well done.

While Middleton revealed a few secrets about their personal life, so did William. When he was asked if he would be the one cooking for their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, he replied with, “We are talking about doing mince pies this year. I love mince pies. If the children want to cook mince pies then I’m happy to do that.”