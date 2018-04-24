Lip Reader Reveals What Kate Middleton and Prince William Said During Royal Baby Debut

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge emerged from St. Mary’s Hospital to a cheering crowd following the birth of their third child, and the short conversation that took place between them is now being revealed.

Just hours after giving birth to the royal baby, a little boy whose name has yet to be announced, Kate Middleton and Prince William took to the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital for the little one to make his first public appearance. Now, a professional lip reader who spoke with the Mirror has revealed what the couple said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Are you OK with him?” Prince William asked, to which Kate replied. “Yes.”

The couple then presumably spotted someone they recognized in the crowd, with William saying, “Look, there he is. Over there.”

Both the Duke and Duchess then began waving to the left.

“Let’s just wave over there,” Kate said next, the couple beginning to wave to the right. “Look he is there,” she said.

Middleton’s concern soon turned to her royal newborn, who she feared may be getting too cold.

“It’s a bit windy. He might get cold. Let’s go now,” she said, to which William replied, “Sure,” before they walked back inside.

The royal bundle of joy, now fifth in line to the throne, was welcomed into the world at 11:01 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where siblings George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, were also born.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” Kensington Palace announce the birth in a statement. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Kate Middleton opted to stick with tradition when she emerged onto the hospital steps just hours after giving birth to the newest member of the Royal Family, whose name has not yet been announced. Wearing a Jenny Packham dress — a British designer she wore following the births of Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015 — she paid tribute to Princess Diana, who wore a similar raspberry red dress with a white Peter Pan color when she introduced Prince Harry into the world in 1984.

While the royal baby does not yet have a name, Arthur seems to be a top contender. Other names in the running include James, Albert, Philip, Thomas, Alexander, and Henry.