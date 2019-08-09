Kate Middleton Gets Internet Praise After Her ‘Fantastic’ Response to Princess Charlotte Poking Her Tongue Out

On Thursday, Aug. 8, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the King’s Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially launching the first-ever event.

Along with sailing, the event also produced a hilarious moment involving 4-year-old Charlotte, who was spotted behind a panel of glass with media down below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a video of the moment, Middleton can be seen leaning down and asking Charlotte to wave at the photographers, only to be totally surprised when her daughter instead sticks her tongue out. A clearly amused Middleton quickly hustles Charlotte away from the glass where she had been standing, though not before appreciatively laughing at her daughter’s antics and giving the crowd a big smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔇𝔲𝔠𝔥𝔢𝔰𝔰 𝔬𝔣 ℭ𝔞𝔪𝔟𝔯𝔦𝔡𝔤𝔢 (@katemiddletonvideos) on Aug 8, 2019 at 7:13pm PDT

Clearly, fans love seeing Middleton as a relatable mom, with many commenting that they appreciated the royal’s reaction.

“[Oh my God] i love it and Catherine’s reaction is priceless!” one comment read.

“[Laughing out loud] she is so cute,” wrote another, “and Kate’s reaction.”

“So Prince Harry when he was young,” wrote a third fan.

A fourth comment read, “They should give her even more freedom to be what she wants to be and do what she wants to do, well done Kate.”

Charlotte has demonstrated on multiple occasions that she loves to ham it up for photographers, often waving and smiling at the cameras that are inevitably present when she and her family do pretty much anything. This isn’t the first time Middleton has had to go into mom mode on a royal outing, and it likely won’t be the last.

The King’s Cup regatta raised awareness and funds for eight of Middleton and William’s patronages, with Middleton representing the Royal Foundation and William competing on behalf of Child Bereavement UK. The pair competed in an eight boat regatta race and William’s team placed third, while his wife’s team was disqualified for starting too early, resulting in the duchess receiving a giant wooden spoon.

The couple’s oldest child, Prince George, watched from a boat with grandfather Michael Middleton, with the 6-year-old donning a captain’s hat along with his striped polo shirt, his smile showing off two missing front teeth.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mom, Carole Middleton, was also seen at the event, though George and Charlotte’s 1-year-old brother, Prince Louis, was not.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson