Kate Hudson Shows off Her Baby Bump in Red Bikini

Mother-to-be Kate Hudson gave fans the latest look at her baby bump on Sunday afternoon, posting a photo of herself sunbathing in a red bikini with the camera focused on her stomach.

“A different kind of beach bod brewing,” Hudson wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hudson announced back on April 6 that she was expecting a third child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

“If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!” Hudson wrote, explaining why she’d been quiet on social media recently. “It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap.”

Along with the pregnancy reveal, Hudson also broke the news that baby will be a girl.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!” she wrote. “And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

Days after the reveal, Hudson was back on Instagram again with a video for her activewear line that she referred to as her “first trimester photo shoot.”

Hudson’s other children include 14-year-old Ryder Russell (with ex-husband and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson) and 6-year-old Bingham Hawn (with former fiancé Matt Bellamy from the rock band Muse).

She and Fujikawa reportedly began dating in late 2016. The two have reportedly known each other for over a decade and Hudson sparked speculation of an engagement earlier in April when she arrived at the Harry Winston jewelry event in Hong Kong with a massive ring on her finger.

Making her acting debut on an episode of Party of Five back in 1996, Hudson’s acting career remained steady in recent years. Since 2016, she’s starred in Kung Fu Panda 3, Mother’s Day, Deepwater Horizon and Marshall and her latest film, Sister, is currently in post-production with a 2018 release date.