Meet Kate Beckinsale’s New Boyfriend, Aspiring Actor Matt Rife

Kate Beckinsale, one of our favorite social media personalities, has been spotted with a new man, a former MTV star who is half her age.

❤️🖤 #WNO A post shared by Matt Rife (@mattrife) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

ET reports that paparazzi caught the 43-year-old Underworld actress kissing Matt Rife, 21, outside of a lounge in West Hollywood. Rife is an actor and comedian best known for his time on the MTV improv comedy show Wild 'N Out.

The two reportedly met through a mutual friend and hit it off quickly.

"They quickly started flirting, went on their first date and it's continued since," a source told ET. "(They're) officially boyfriend and girlfriend."

One might think they would be some drama surrounding the couple due to the age gap. However, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Up Next: Kate Beckinsale And Vanessa Hudgens Get Very Close At Moschino Fashion Show

The two are said to be very happy, with Beckinsale's family fully supporting the new romance.

"He is very mature for his age and is a great guy," the source said. "Everyone in Kate's circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship. He really is the sweetest guy and makes her so happy! Her entire family thinks he is the nicest and most lovely person."

More: Kate Beckinsale Reveals Harry Potter Wand Photo With Walking Dead Caption

The two haven't publicly confirmed their relationship as of yet, but Rife did post a selfie that alluded to a special "summer love."

"Getchu someone who sings the whole Grease soundtrack with you in the car. Or die alone. Those are the only options. 🎶❤️" he wrote, adding hashtags for three of the film's love songs ("Hopelessly Devoted To You," "Summer Nights" and "You're The One That I Want").

Getchu someone who sings the whole Grease soundtrack with you in the car. Or die alone. Those are the only options. 🎶❤️ #HopelesslyDevoted #BadAndBoujie #SummerLovin #XGoneGiveItToYa #YoureTheOneThatIWant A post shared by Matt Rife (@mattrife) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Dave J Hogan