Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman Officially Divorced

Kate Beckinsale is finally single and maybe ready to mingle. The actress and her now ex-husband Len Wiseman have finalized their divorce after separating in late 2015. The Underworld director filed for divorce in October 2016 citing irreconcilable differences and during that time both 46-year-olds waived their right to spousal support. While the two may have called it quits, a source close to the former pair say it was a pretty drama free divorce.

“They are still friendly and spend time together in L.A. when Kate is there,” the source told PEOPLE. “There has been no drama,” adding, “It’s just not Kate’s style.”

“They have both had complicated schedules and have grown apart,” the insider added.

The two first met back in 2003 when they worked on the first Underworld together and tied the knot just a year later in 2004. Wiseman was previously married to school teacher but divorced the same year he met Beckinsale, and the actress was previously with actor Michael Sheen for almost 10 years and the two share a 20-year-old daughter together, Lily Mo.

Most recently, Beckinsale dated SNL comedian Pete Davidson following his engagement to singer Ariana Grande. The two, who had a 20-year age gap, dated for four months after getting close at the Golden Globes back in January. Fans speculated at the time whether they were serious or just a fling, but during the “Weekend Update” sketch, Davidson addressed the rumors of their romance head on.

When Colin Jost asked if Davidson had any new life developments, “Like a new girlfriend,” Davidson was reluctant at first, but then opened up to give fans a quick statement.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” he said, “but it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

After the two called it quits, sources close to the former couple say that they’ve remained friends but just ended the romantic part of their relationship. As of right now, both Davidson and Beckinsale are still single.