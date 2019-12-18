Kate Beckinsale Compares Herself Eating Chocolate to ‘Someone Else Taking Cocaine’

Kate Beckinsale is known for her fit figure, and the 46-year-old opened up about her diet and exercise routine in a new interview with Women’s Health where she revealed that she consumes almost no stimulants.

“I think some people’s systems are just a bit sensitive to things. If you told me you had nausea yesterday, I might start throwing up myself.” she said. “If I ate too much dark chocolate, it would be like someone else taking cocaine.”

“I’m very connected to my body, so if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically,” Beckinsale explained. “So it’s usually a good idea for me to go do something physical to get rid of it. I kind of have to think of myself as a horse or something — time for a run around the paddock.”

The actress shared that she began working out in her 20s when director Michael Bay asked her to lose weight for her role in Pearl Harbor.

“It wasn’t great, it didn’t make me feel good, and in general, I think women are body-shamed 100 million percent more than men. But on this particular project, I wasn’t,” she recalled. “Ben [Affleck], who’d already done a movie with the director, was like, ‘This happened to me. They made me get new teeth.’ And I was like, ‘Cool, at least I get to hang on to my actual teeth.’”

Beckinsale now works out six mornings per week with her trainer, Brad Siskind, from Gunnar Peterson’s gym.

“Now exercise is almost more important to me moodwise,” she reflected. “The other aspects feel like a great side effect.”

She also practices yoga and has recently gotten into trampolining, which she can do in her kitchen.

“It’s the greatest thing,” she said. “There’s this woman, Lauren Kleban, who does LEKFit, and I think she’s a genius because she streams classes online. It makes you feel kind of jolly!”

Beckinsale’s social media followers know that she’s both fun-loving and funny, but she admitted that media attention around her everyday life is a surprise.

“It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who is having any fun at all,” she said. “And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying — because I never am — but being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Omigod, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.’ Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me.”

“And I witness men constantly doing whatever they like — whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo,” she continued. “It has not been interpreted as ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ or ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends?’”

